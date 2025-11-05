Washington State Lottery officials said after nobody won the big prize in Tuesday's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached near-record amounts. There were 13,528 winning tickets sold for lesser prizes.

The Washington Lottery has announced the jackpot for this Friday, November 7, has soared to $843 million, making it the 8th largest jackpot in the game’s history. A single jackpot-winning ticket will have an estimated cash option of almost $392 million.

Two recent winners in Washington state have claimed big prizes, including a $2 million prize from a ticket purchased in Camas in May and a $3 million win from a ticket bought in Renton in June. Additional notable prizes include a $30,000 prize won on July 18 and a $20,000 prize won on September 5.

Why Are Mega Millions Jackpots Soaring?

The bigger jackpots for the Mega Millions have resulted since the ticket price increased from $2 to $5, bringing a bigger starting jackpot of $50 million and improved overall odds of winning.

Drawings take place at 8:00 p.m. PT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Are you feeling lucky?

What is Mega Millions Jackpot

Mega Millions is a national lottery game. Washington's Lottery has generated more than $5.3 billion to support several important state programs since 1982. The lottery's proceeds benefit various early childhood and education programs

