$754.6 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Washington

Washington's Lottery is confirming that someone in the state hit last night's Powerball jackpot.

It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot, worth $754.6 million.

The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.

The state lottery has not said exactly where the winning ticket was sold.

The jackpot continued to grow ever since it was last won on Nov. 19, and Monday was the 34th drawing for the current jackpot, according to Powerball.

The grand prize payout will be $747 million if the winner chooses annuity option, which would be paid out gradually over 29 years.

The popular "cash option" will pay winner a one-time lump sum of $407.2 million before federal and state taxes.

The win resets the jackpot to $20 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots, according to Powerball:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.9 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

$632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI