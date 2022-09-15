Central Washington State Fair Celebrates 130th Anniversary with Concert Series

The Central Washington State Fair is celebrating their 130th anniversary this year with a concert series, selling tickets for the same year they opened.

The Central Washington Fair opened in 1892 in Yakima, Washington and is one of the largest fairs in Eastern Washington.

This is the first time since 2019 that the fair could be fully open and operational.

This fair is set to balance the old with the new, while keeping agricultural traditions alive.

Concert tickets will be sold for $18.92, which will include fair admission.

On Sep. 25, the band called War will be playing that Saturday. Then on Oct. 1, Sawyer Brown will be playing with the Olson Bros Band.

The fair will be open from Sep. 23 to Oct. 02, 2022 at the State Fair Park on 1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima.

For more information on ticket sales or vendors, you can visit this link.