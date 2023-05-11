Concerts &#038; Exhibits Announced for the 2023 Central WA State Fair

Concerts & Exhibits Announced for the 2023 Central WA State Fair

Canva

Central Washington residents will be talking for sure about what's in store for this year's fair for 2023. The team at State Fair Park have announced the concert lineup, new exhibits and entertainment, as well as the yummy fair food we can expect at the Yakima Sundome.

New things are happening this year like an expanded live art painting competition and the addition of these 5 fair competition categories: Basketry (professionals, amateur and youth), Lego® Build, Pen and Ink Drawing, 3D Printing and Funniest Pet Photo. There will also be a working ranch horse equine competition and a potato exhibit, giving homage to the potato industry of Washington state.

Discount tickets and passes, concert tickets (include admission), and all-day carnival ride wristbands are available for purchase Mondays-Fridays at the State Fair Box Office from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also available online at etix.com.

When Is the 2023 Central Washington State Fair?

Friday, September 22nd thru Sunday, October 1st

What Is the Theme for the 2023 Central WA State Fair?

Central WA State Fair
loading...

The Fair's Theme This Year Is: FUN FOR ALL

What Are the Special Exhibits Coming This Year?

The Butterfly Encounter

Aaron Burden on Unsplash
loading...

A free family-friendly walk-thru and wheelchair-accessible exhibit of live butterflies, milkweed, eggs, and caterpillars. Learn about their habitat and life cycles up close.

Reptile Isle & Ring of Torti

William Warby on Unsplash
loading...

Watch the tamer showcase exotic animals including reptiles, turtles, a python, the largest tortoise in the Northwest, frill dragons, alligators, and the ONLY two-tailed monitor in captivity.

Get our free mobile app

 

How Much Are the Discount Passes, Discount Tickets, and Carnival Ride Wristbands for the Fair This Year?

Elizabeth Villalta on Unsplash
loading...

Adults: $12

Youth/Seniors: $9

Ride-all day carnival wristbands: $34

2023 Central WA State Fair Entertainment and Concert Lineup

Concert tickets go on sale Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m.

MONSTER TRUCKS

James D. Allen
loading...

4 Monster Trucks, 3 Wolf Pack Mega Trucks, the Zoomie Tracker, Quad Wars, and Tuff Truck competitions.

Courtesy Central WA State Fair Park
loading...

RODEO

Courtesy Central WA State Fair Park
loading...

Broncs, Barrels, and Bulls

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN

Courtesy Central WA State Fair Park
loading...

Jeremy Camp, Wednesday, September 27th, 7:30 PM

HEAVY METAL AND HARD ROCK

Courtesy Central WA State Fair Park
loading...
Stephen Jensen
loading...

Queensryche and Slaughter, Saturday, September 30th, 7:30 PM 

CLASSIC ROCK

Courtesy Central WA State Fair Park
loading...

38 Special, Friday, September 29th, 7:30 PM

 

COMEDY

Courtesy Central WA State Fair Park
loading...

Jeff Allen, Thursday, September 28th, 7:30 PM

LATIN

Courtesy Central WA State Fair Park
loading...

Régulo Caro, Sunday, October 1st, 3:00 PM 

 

Click here for more info about the 2023 Central Washington State Fair or call Enigma Marketing at 509-949-4340.

 

 

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

POPULAR STORIES TRENDING NOW:

 

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
Filed Under: Central Washington State Fair, christian
Categories: Breaking News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ