Girls Night Out w/ The Wenatchee Downtown Association

Ladies!!!! Mark your Calendar! The annual event that you’ve been waiting for is seriously just around the corner!!

GIRLS NIGHT OUT 2023! Presented by Washington Trust Bank

Thursday April 20th, 2023

Shop and support businesses on the Wenatchee Ave with your besties and have a ball! This exclusive event is something us gals wait for every year! Laughs to be had, food to be ate and shopping to be done! Plus, there’s going to be an option for sparkling wine or even a mimosa upon arrival!

Support local businesses like Arlberg Sports, Cascades Pilates, Gilded Lily, Luana Beaty Lounge, Norwood Wine bar, The Original Children’s Shop, Collin’s Fashions and so many more! The Downtown Wenatchee Ave is packed with all sorts of things to find for your home, body and soul! Enjoy the food along the way as well!

Girls Night Out Presented by Washington Trust Bank, an event you don’t want to miss. Coupons, swag bag. Check in time begins noon until 5pm at Luana Beauty Lounge.

The Wenatchee Downtown Association does a fabulous job getting things in order for this super fun event, and let’s just say, “They get it!” By that I mean, they have stuffs covered for everyone to have a great time! Gather your girlfriends and grab your purse! It’s so time to shop!

For more information click here.

Don’t forget to buy your tickets here, beginning March 21st.

Hang, Shop, eat and be merry! Enjoy “Girls Night Out” with the Wenatchee Downtown association and the many participating downtown Wenatchee businesses!