STUDY: Housing Prices Outpacing Wages In Wenatchee , Eastern Washington
Wenatche is among the 7 metro markets in Eastern Washington on the list where housing costs are outpacing wage growth the most.
The study reveals only two of the 30 housing markets with the most significant disparity in the last 35 years are not in the western half of the U.S. The highest of those, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida, was ranked 10th, behind markets in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and four Washington cities.
About a fourth (7 of 30 cities) of the list are Washington Metro markets, with Wenatchee ranked at #20
The Pacific Appraisal Associates' latest Real Estate Snapshot report (Aug/2026) shows the year-to-date (YTD) median sales price of $525K in the Wenatchee area is up 5% from 2025 YTD
The quarterly reports show the YTD median sales price in Cashmere, WA, is $559K and $713K in Leavenworth.
The 10 Hottest Real Estate Markets to Buy a Home in WA State 2024
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby