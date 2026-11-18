The release of the 2026 Faith and Freedom Index this week shows how state policy affects religious organizations, including churches, religious schools, pregnancy resource centers, and homeless shelters in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Napa Legal Institute (NPL) studied how laws affect faith-based nonprofits, ranking states from a low score that reflects more burdensome nondiscrimination requirements, inadequate religious exemptions, and other regulatory obstacles. NPL's Frank DeVito argues a state's legal protections for religious organizations are important because churches and faith-based nonprofits provide essential services.

"For policymakers and government leaders, it's really important to put these laws on the books because the church and the religious organizations do needed work," DeVito said. "They educate children often in poor and disadvantaged circumstances. They feed the hungry; they help the most vulnerable people in society. They do something with the level of love and attention that the government never can."

Before you think red states with Republican-led government were the most religious-friendly, there are surprising findings among blue states under Democrat-led party control that ranked higher.

Where Does Washington State Rank for Religious Freedom?

Alabama, Kansas, Indiana, and Texas ranked as the friendliest states for religious organizations, while the least friendly states in the study were Washington, Michigan, and Massachusetts.

The study found the kind of policies that factored into low scores were those that created conflicts for religious institutions' hiring and admissions decisions, based on their beliefs. Financial reporting requirements often impose significant costs on religious nonprofits and direct resources away from education, charitable services, and assistance to vulnerable communities.