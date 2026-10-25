After months of construction, the new Grant County Adult Corrections Facility in Ephrata received about 100 inmates who were transferred from the old Grant County Jail on Friday

A GCSO transport vehicle carrying inmate transfers to new Grant County Adult Corrections Facility in Ephrata A GCSO transport vehicle carrying inmate transfers to new Grant County Adult Corrections Facility in Ephrata

All suspects arrested in Grant County will now be housed at the new facility at 1890 Nat Washington Way SE in Ephrata.

The move marks the closure of the old jail that was opened in 1983 in downtown Ephrata.

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Voters later approved a 0.3% sales tax increase to help pay for the project.