The Fire Service and first responder community is mourning the passing of former Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue (LWFR) Chief Mick Lamar.

Lamar passed away at age 72 on Thursday, following a battle with cancer. LWFR announced Chief Lamar passed away peacefully, with his wife, Trish, and their two daughters by his side.

The fire district announced Lamar's death on social media and called him "a foundational pillar of LWFR history and a true cornerstone of the greater Plain community."

Mick Lamar Image LWF&R Mick Lamar Image LWF&R

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Lamar retired in 2020 after a long firefighting career, after heading several fire agencies, including LWFR, where he started as a volunteer in 2005. He is credited for his visionary leadership and dedication to fire, rescue, and emergency medical services and for creating partnerships with neighboring fire districts in Chelan County.

Lamar helped protect the Lake Wenatchee and Plain area, considered one of the most vulnerable areas for wildfire danger in the country.

An obituary for Chief Lamar said he will be fondly remembered for his boundless kindness, compassion, and unwavering support for his neighbors.

It noted that he would proudly wave the American flag in front of the Plain Grocery store. LWFR flags will fly at half-staff through the weekend in Lamar's honor.

A celebration of life gathering is being planned, and details will be shared at a later date.