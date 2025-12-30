After the Wenatchee Valley YMCA (Y) announced its plans to sell its historic Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp, the Y announced the camp will stay open after a major donation.

How the Donation Secured the Camp’s Future

In a press release, the YMCA said CEO of Weidner Apartment Homes, Dean Weidner, purchased the camp for $2 million and agreed to lease it back to the Y for $10 per year for 99 years.

“Lake Wenatchee Camp has been a special place for countless families and youth," Weidner said. "My hope is that this investment ensures the camp continues to inspire, educate, and connect people with nature for decades to come.”

Why the YMCA Planned to Sell the Camp

The Y announced the 25-acre camp property was going to be put up for sale, as it had been subsidizing camp operations and capital maintenance at $200,000 per year, while serving fewer local children, according to CEO Dori Foster.

“This is a landmark moment for our YMCA and the entire community,” Foster said. “The generosity and vision behind this partnership will allow us to preserve the magic of Lake Wenatchee Camp while building a stronger foundation for future generations.”

Foster said that traditional camp programming will pause in 2026, so that the YMCA can collaborate with Y-USA and Friends of Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp to reimagine and strengthen the camp experience, ensuring greater impact and success for years ahead.

Community Efforts to Save Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp

Friends of Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp is currently in the process of becoming a non-profit. They launched a fundraising effort to save the camp last summer. Its GoFundMe page raised almost $10,000 to date. Founding Member Bonnie Hilory said she and the board are hoping to be able to do a lot more now that they know the camp is staying around.

"We're thrilled, relieved, and thrilled that the property will be protected and that children can continue to use it for generations," Hilory said. "We're really excited."

Hilory said Friends of Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp will be focused on working with the YMCA to re-establish the camp committee. The Y invited "Friends" to have a representative on the camp board. Hilory added they will continue to raise funds for outdoor recreation and education, and now funds raised may go towards local schools.

What’s Next for Camp Programming

The Y anticipates resuming traditional overnight camp programming at Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp and launching its expanded year-round outdoor recreation opportunities in 2027, which is the camp's centennial year.

