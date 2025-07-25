An effort to save the Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp is underway.

Former Camp Director and Co-Director of Friends of Lake Wenatchee Y Camp Bonnie Hilory launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the cost of establishing a non-profit to take over the camp.

Why the YMCA Is Selling the Camp

This comes after the Wenatchee Valley YMCA's announcement in April they are selling the Lake Wenatchee property due to lost funds.

Friends of Lake Wenatchee YMCA

"It's just heartbreaking to know that Wenatchee Valley [YMCA] has owned the camp for 98 years and operated and chose to sell it," Hilory said. "I had the opportunity to supervise my son there, and that was really fun."

What the GoFundMe Supports

While the GoFundMe goal sits at an initial $3,500, Friends of Lake Wenatchee Y Camp needs at least $3 million to have discussions with the Wenatchee Valley YMCA to keep the camp. The GoFundMe campaign is for donations under $1,000, and the funds will be used for marketing, IRS submission to establish the organization as a non-profit, and more.

Friends of Lake Wenatchee YMCA - Former Camp Director Bonnie Hilory

What Happens If the Sale Goes Through?

If Friends of Lake Wenatchee Y Camp does not raise the necessary funds to save the Lake Wenatchee location, they will continue to fundraise so they can fund local recreation for youth. Hilory said the Wenatchee Valley YMCA will sell the camp in either fall of this year or spring 2026, but that decision has not been made yet.

"We're doing the path to form the 501 (c)(3) because we believe it's needed no matter what," Hilory said. "The second pathway is to save our camp which is the harder one and the one we have less control over."

Friends of Lake Wenatchee Y Camp is holding an alumni retreat in September. There's more information about the organization when you click here.