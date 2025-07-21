A GoFundMe has been created to support the recovery of Pioneer Middle School PE teacher Brian Vickery after he was seriously injured in a recent five-car crash.

Vickery was one of nine people hurt in the July 3 collision at South Miller Street and Millerdale Avenue, when a 65-year-old RV driver lost power and ran a red light, according to Wenatchee Police Cpl. Albert Gonzalez. Four of the five vehicles involved were totaled.

The RV driver, Johnny McCormick, was cited for running the red light and driving without a valid license.

Vickery and seven others were taken to Confluence Health Hospital's Central Campus for treatment. He was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with multiple skull fractures and brain swelling.

On July 11, students and community members gathered at Pioneer Middle School to sign a banner and write cards for Vickery. Those messages of support were delivered to him in Seattle as he begins his long road to recovery.

