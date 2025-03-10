A licensed mental health therapist in Wenatchee is in a medical coma in Peru and needs help making it back to the states.

A GoFundMe set up for Blake Suzeli set a goal for $30,000 to help his partner, Kayla, pay for expenses to transport him home and pay for his medical expenses. Suzeli is currently intubated and in a medically-induced coma.

Julie Rickard organized the fundraise. She worked with Suzeli for years preventing suicide in the community. She says he has contributed hundreds of hours helping the Wenatchee Valley since 2018.

"Blake is amazing," Rickard said. "He's super giving, he will go out of his way to help other people... he has just always been the person people felt comfortable coming to and talking to and he's just a really fabulous person."

Suzeli and Rickard traveled to Peru to help with a documentary about healing methods when Suzeli began coughing during the early stages of the 21-day trip. At first, they thought Suzeli suffered from issues related to the altitude. However, three days in, he struggled to leave his room and eventually he could not walk. Ultimately, Suzeli went to a clinic in Peru just in time, as he had 25 percent lung capacity the day he went to the clinic.

"They said if we had waited another day he would have died," Rickard said. "They basically said his body is not taking oxygen at this point and the only way to get him oxygen was to have him intubated. So he got intubated on that day and put into a medical coma to be put on life support."

A landslide on the route from the clinic to the labs created a delay due to rain season washing out roads. This led to a worsening of Suzeli's condition and ultimately he could not go to the capital city where he would receive better care. He eventually went to a critical care hospital in Peru's capital.

It cost $14,000 to transport Suzeli and $44,000 to pay the hospital for one week of care ahead of time.

"They couldn't get the labs to the bigger city," Rickard said. "He went five days without a positive report... well then a window of opportunity happened and he was able to be transported to Lima."

Suzeli had sepsis, COVID, bacterial anemia, and the flu. He is currently reacting well to antibiotics.

Rickard asks for donations and, if you can't donate, positive thoughts for Suzeli and his partner. If you wish to donate, click here.