A local woman's fighting spirit is plain to see.

The prognosis was very touch and go after Lorianne Vadnais contracted a severe sepsis infection while vacationing in Belize in February. But Vadnais - a mother, grandmother, prolific volunteer and retired dental assistant - has since returned to the U.S. via private medical charter, says daughter Shayla Winter.

"My mom is in the air!" Winter enthused on Tuesday. "We don't know her diagnosis yet or if she'll need additional surgery, but we got her back to the states!"

Get our free mobile app

Vadnais is being watched over in Miami, according to Winter. Her family joined her at the hospital, where she is recuperating following surgery in Belize; doctors there removed a mass. No perforations were detected, which came as a monumental relief, Winter says.

(Vadnais' oxygen levels have stabilized, and she's showing improvement in kidney function.)

The family is keeping details of her treatment private, but a GoFundMe remains active to help with medical expenses. Click here to donate. Click that same link to read an abridged but keenly informative timeline of Vadnais' medical journey - every step has been dutifully chronicled by Winter.

Lorianne Vadnais; photo from GoFundMe Lorianne Vadnais; photo from GoFundMe loading...

Lorianne Vadnais; photo from GoFundMe Lorianne Vadnais; photo from GoFundMe loading...

Lorianne Vadnais; photo from GoFundMe Lorianne Vadnais; photo from GoFundMe loading...

To date the campaign has raised just shy of $32K. The family's goal at the outset was $35K.

According to the Mayo Clinic,

Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly. Sepsis may progress to septic shock. This is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs.

We await further updates from Winter.