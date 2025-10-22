After three serious accidents on U.S. 97 near Chelan over the past week, Washington State Patrol is implementing emphasis patrols.

Trooper Jeremy Weber said all three crashes involved crossing the center line.

"We're just going to do our best to stop everybody that needs to be stopped," Weber said. "Anytime crashes happen like this, the significance, we don't take that lightly."

Details of Each Incident

While the three crashes happened similarly, the circumstances behind the accidents were all different.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, State Patrol said 52-year-old Wayne Hensey allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the oncoming lane, striking and killing 42-year-old Macaria Ambrizespino of Bridgeport. Charges have not been filed, but the crash at milepost 236 remains under investigation.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, an impaired driver crossed the center line at milepost 236. The vehicle he struck carried four children; both drivers and the children were injured. The next day, the driver of an SUV attempted a pass and struck a pickup truck at milepost 233, causing another vehicle to rear-end the pickup. Six people were injured as a result of that crash.

Why Center-Line Crossings Happen

While impaired driving is a problem State Patrol deals with regularly, Weber said drivers improperly passing is also an issue.

"I see them when I'm off-duty, people not only passing and creating these circumstances but passing multiple cars at once," Weber said. "If they could see what we see, I'd like to think they'd change their decision."

Tips for Safe Driving on U.S. 97

For those who do drive safely, Weber advises continuing to do so and offers a few tips to stay safe.

"Keep your eyes out at full distances as far as you can see and anticipate anything that might be happening," Weber said. "When I drive, I look at the car towards me and watch the tire and watch the center line, and there's usually a couple feet of space, and I watch that and, if that changes at all, I want to make sure I can make a maneuver as fast as I can."

What We Know — and What We Don’t

Weber added there's no indication as to why all three accidents happened within a three-mile stretch of each other, but that the State Patrol will do what it can to mitigate future crashes.

There's no indication as to when the emphasis patrols will start, nor how long they will last.