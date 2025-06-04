Wenatchee Valley is rallying to support the mother of the three sisters who were allegedly killed at the hands of their father.

The Bloom Flowery, a modern flower and gift shop, is taking cash donations to support the mother, Whitney Decker, after the deaths of her daughters; 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia.

"Our heart hurts for the loss of these [three] young girls, taken far too soon," a post on social media from Bloom says. "All proceeds collected will be going to the mom of the [three] girls to help in this time of grieving the loss of her [three] daughters. Stop by if you'd like to help. Every bit of kindness matters and is appreciated."

While Bloom is headlining the local business effort, they are highlighting multiple businesses also taking cash donations.

Ernie's Market, Simply Unique, Zully's The Sugaring Hut, both Wenatchee Blue Spoon locations, Quincy Swim & Gym, and The Salad Bar in Quincy, are all gathering funds for the mother.

Separately, there is a GoFundMe circulating social media organized by family friend Amy Edwards. As of post time, the GoFundMe has raised more than $400,000 with over 7,300 donations.