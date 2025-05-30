Go Fund Me Campaign Supporting Chelan Family
A young Lake Chelan resident died after an asthma attack and a GoFundMe campaign is nearing it's goal to support the family.
20 year old Oscar Jimenez suffered an asthma attack and suffered irreversible brain damage on May 19th. With no signs of brain activity, his parents, Catalina and Carlos Jimenez had to make the heart breaking decision to remove their son from life support. Oscar passed away surrounded by family and friends on May 21st.
Catalina (Cat) Jimenez is the owner of the Lake Chelan Bakery where Oscar sometimes worked and many in the community were acquainted with.
A family member of Catalina has established a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of medical, funeral and other expenses as the family deals with the sudden loss.
The GoFundMe campaign had reached over $20,000 towards a $25K goal. Over 180 contributors have come forward with support
Funeral services were held this week in Chelan and the family has expressed deep gratitude for the support of the community
Those wishing to hep reach the GoFundMe campaign goal for the Support Oscar's Memorial Expenses fundraiser may do so at this link:
