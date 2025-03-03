A crowdfunding campaign is underway for the family of recently departed Gabriel Lazo.

Originally from Moses Lake, Lazo had since uprooted to Goose Island, South Carolina. According to this report from a Charleston-area news outlet, Lazo was fatally struck Thursday night in a hit-and-run collision. His death has since been confirmed by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Lazo leaves behind a girlfriend, Alicia Garza, and a three-year-old son, Noel (pictured above). Garza is pregnant with the couple's first daughter.

All of this according to campaign organizer Monica Anya:

As we navigate this devastating time, we are faced with the unexpected costs of funeral arrangements and transporting Gabriel back to his hometown of Moses Lake, WA, from South Carolina. Our goal is to honor his memory with the farewell he deserves, surrounded by the love of those who cherished him. We are asking for your support in easing this financial burden for his grieving family. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help provide Gabriel with a proper farewell and support Alicia and their children during this incredibly difficult time.

Click here to donate. So far the campaign has generated upward of $23K, just a few thousand shy of its goal.