Wenatchee Woman Raises Thousands for Elderly Coworker
Relief is at hand for a local 80-year-old saddled with costly bills.
Michael (last name omitted) is a dishwater in a Cashmere nursing home. His hours have been slashed. His earnings are not sufficient to cover rent and other expenses. He draws a monthly Social Security check, but that too is meager, especially with a wife at home unable to work. It's not clear if the couple has children.
Recently Michael confided in a coworker: prep cook Lucky Farr of Wenatchee. Farr has been on the job for all of three weeks, but she works side by side with Michael and the two have developed a bond.
Farr was so moved by Michael's plight, and his inquiry as to whether the place next store was hiring, that she started a GoFundMe page. So far she has raised over $17,500.
News of the crowdfunding haul has Michael in better spirits, Farr says.
"I told him [Thursday morning] with all our coworkers surrounding him. He seemed a little shocked, but went back to work with a little pep in his step."
At this rate, Farr might even meet her ambitious crowdfunding goal. Why $100K?
"I was just shooting for the moon," she says, laughing. "I almost marked it a million!"
Click here to donate.
