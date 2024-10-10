Relief is at hand for a local 80-year-old saddled with costly bills.

Michael (last name omitted) is a dishwater in a Cashmere nursing home. His hours have been slashed. His earnings are not sufficient to cover rent and other expenses. He draws a monthly Social Security check, but that too is meager, especially with a wife at home unable to work. It's not clear if the couple has children.

Recently Michael confided in a coworker: prep cook Lucky Farr of Wenatchee. Farr has been on the job for all of three weeks, but she works side by side with Michael and the two have developed a bond.

Farr was so moved by Michael's plight, and his inquiry as to whether the place next store was hiring, that she started a GoFundMe page. So far she has raised over $17,500.

News of the crowdfunding haul has Michael in better spirits, Farr says.

"I told him [Thursday morning] with all our coworkers surrounding him. He seemed a little shocked, but went back to work with a little pep in his step."

At this rate, Farr might even meet her ambitious crowdfunding goal. Why $100K?

"I was just shooting for the moon," she says, laughing. "I almost marked it a million!"

Click here to donate.