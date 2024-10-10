Wenatchee Woman Raises Thousands for Elderly Coworker

Wenatchee Woman Raises Thousands for Elderly Coworker

GoFundMe

Relief is at hand for a local 80-year-old saddled with costly bills.

Michael (last name omitted) is a dishwater in a Cashmere nursing home. His hours have been slashed. His earnings are not sufficient to cover rent and other expenses. He draws a monthly Social Security check, but that too is meager, especially with a wife at home unable to work. It's not clear if the couple has children.

Recently Michael confided in a coworker: prep cook Lucky Farr of Wenatchee. Farr has been on the job for all of three weeks, but she works side by side with Michael and the two have developed a bond.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Farr was so moved by Michael's plight, and his inquiry as to whether the place next store was hiring, that she started a GoFundMe page. So far she has raised over $17,500.

News of the crowdfunding haul has Michael in better spirits, Farr says.

"I told him [Thursday morning] with all our coworkers surrounding him. He seemed a little shocked, but went back to work with a little pep in his step."

At this rate, Farr might even meet her ambitious crowdfunding goal. Why $100K?

"I was just shooting for the moon," she says, laughing. "I almost marked it a million!"

Click here to donate.

Top Earning GoFundMe Accounts from Texas

Some are horribly tragic but here is a look at some of the top earning GoFundMe Accounts from Texas.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Filed Under: cashmere, gofundme, nursing home, wenatchee
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ