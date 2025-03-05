A Wenatchee woman is marshaling a GoFundMe campaign. The proceeds will go to a little boy in need of help.

Oscar Maldonado, also of Wenatchee, was gravely injured following a brain hemorrhage. Now his family is left to rummage through the pieces, which have proven prohibitively costly.

According to GoFundMe organizer Elizabeth Arroyo,

As [Oscar's parents] focus on his recovery, the medical bills, treatments and daily expenses are piling up. No parents should have to worry about finances while caring for their child's health. We're asking for your kindness and generosity to help this family recover, cover essential medical costs and ensure baby Oscar gets the best possible care. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference in their journey. Please share and support if you can—your love and kindness mean the world.

Click here to donate. So far the campaign has generated upward of $3.6K. This means the Maldonados are about three-fourths of the way to their goal ($5K).