Wenatchee Valley YMCA Receives $750,000 for New Facility
Wenatchee Valley YMCA received a large donation to support its capital campaign.
The "Building What Matters" campaign helds fund the construction of a facility in the former Chelan County PUD headquarters on Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street.
The campaign received $750,000 from Carl and Betty Campbell.
“This incredible gift from the Foundation of Caring and the Campbell family is a powerful statement of belief in our vision for the future,” said Dorry Foster, CEO of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA. “It will help us create a facility that meets the evolving needs of our community and continues to offer life-changing programs for generations to come.”
The Y hopes the new facility will increase capacity, improve accessibility, and enhance its impact on the community. The organization continues to welcome donations to the campaign.
Wenatchee's Lincoln Park Project
Gallery Credit: Source: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560