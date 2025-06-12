Wenatchee Valley YMCA received a large donation to support its capital campaign.

Get our free mobile app

The "Building What Matters" campaign helds fund the construction of a facility in the former Chelan County PUD headquarters on Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street.

The campaign received $750,000 from Carl and Betty Campbell.

“This incredible gift from the Foundation of Caring and the Campbell family is a powerful statement of belief in our vision for the future,” said Dorry Foster, CEO of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA. “It will help us create a facility that meets the evolving needs of our community and continues to offer life-changing programs for generations to come.”

The Y hopes the new facility will increase capacity, improve accessibility, and enhance its impact on the community. The organization continues to welcome donations to the campaign.