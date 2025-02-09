Construction to Begin in March on New YMCA Facility in Wenatchee

The local arm of the YMCA is making tangible progress on its relocation.

A permit has been issued for the construction of the smart new facility, which upon completion will stand two stories tall with a square footage of over 30,000.

The building is to be located at Fifth St. and Wenatchee Ave. Until recently this buzzy intersection housed the 7.5-acre Chelan PUD campus.

According to Dory Foster, CEO of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA, construction will commence in March. A formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for the following month. The whole project should be completed by the end of next year, Foster says.

Cardio lovers have an indoor track to look forward to. Other confirmed amenities include a lap and leisure pool, locker rooms, a kitchen, daycare services and exercise rooms.