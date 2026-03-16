The Wenatchee Foothills trail system will reopen for public use on April 1.

Why the Trails Close Each Winter

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Every December, Chelan PUD and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust close these trails temporarily to protect winter habitat for mule deer. This gives them the space they need to survive the harshest months without human disturbance. With spring on the horizon, the trails are ready to welcome hikers, runners, and nature lovers once again.

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“Spring sunshine makes the trail inviting, but this is the most sensitive time of year for wintering mule deer,” said Chelan PUD senior wildlife biologist Kelly Cordell. “When deer are disturbed now, they are forced to burn the limited energy reserves they need to survive until green-up. We appreciate the community’s support in respecting the closure and helping give deer the space they need.”

Chelan PUD's Role

Chelan PUD manages Home Water Wildlife Preserves, which is approximately 960 acres in the heart of Sage Hills, as part of its federal license to operate Rock Island Dam. Winter closures are a condition of the permitted seasonal trail use.

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the City of Wenatchee also close public access to more than 2,200 acres of open space adjacent to PUD property to provide additional winter range for wildlife.

"With the trails reopening, we’re thrilled to welcome people back into the Foothills,” said CDLT’s trails project manager Ryan Graig. “We do ask that visitors continue to respect any maintenance closure signs. Our crews are still at work on Coyote Canyon, Lightning, and other trails. These upgrades will open soon and will make the Foothills even better for everyone.”

Learn More at Upcoming Community Event

You can learn more about the seasonal winter closures at CDLT's Lunch and Learn at noon Wednesday, March 25, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.