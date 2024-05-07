AppleSox home games are free to attend for kids 11 and under.

The Sox have partnered with the Wenatchee Valley YMCA to ensure that every local youngster gets to enjoy collegiate summer baseball in all its splendor.

Socioeconomic status should have no bearing on child attendance, says YMCA CEO Dory Foster.

“We promise never to deny a child access to participation due to the inability to pay," Foster told the Sox' website.

That sentiment is shared by Sox GM Allie Schank: "We want to be more inclusive of the overarching community," she says.

Although wonderfully inclusive, this initiative has some hard and fast rules. For starters, children aren't permitted to wander the stadium grounds unchaperoned.

"[Kids] are supposed to be accompanied by an adult when they're coming through the gate," Schank says. "We're not just sending kids off to the games willy-nilly, riding their bikes and doing whatever."

"We just think that bringing a family of four out - if you have two kids under 11, it lowers the cost of participation and makes it more affordable for people to come out and appreciate baseball."

The Sox play at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium in Wenatchee. Their home opener against the Port Angeles Lefties is on May 31.

This season there are 31 home games, any one of which are free for children using discount code APPLEKIDS at applesox.com/schedule. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on game day.

General admission tickets start as low as $8. High rollers can purchase season ticket packages at applesox.com/season-tickets.