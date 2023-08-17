West Coast League Baseball Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the All West Coast League Teams Thursday and seven Wenatchee AppleSox were selected including first team honors for Frankie Carney.

The UC Irvine freshman was the 1st Team All-WCL selection at 2B

A pair of Wenatchee pitchers were named 2nd Team All-WCL selections; starting pitcher Toby Haarer (Central Arizona, sophomore) and relief pitcher Jadon Williamson (Lewis-Clark State, junior)

Four additional AppleSox players earned Honorable Mention All-WCL selections; Ryan Martinez (Univ. of the Pacific), Evan Canfield (Edmonds College), Brandham Ponce (Washington State), Michael Cunneely (Gonzaga)

Yakima Valley Pippins Jack Phelan was named MVP and the Edmonton Riverhawks Halen Knoll was selected as Pitcher of the Year.

Here are the complete All-WCL Team Rosters The class represents their spring 23-24 season status

First-Team All-WCL

C – Luca DiPaolo (USC, sophomore), Bend Elks

1B – Jace Phelan (Gonzaga, junior), Yakima Valley Pippins

2B – Frankie Carney (UC Irvine, freshman), Wenatchee AppleSox

3B – Jake Tsukada (Hawaii, senior), Ridgefield Raptors

SS – Jack Metcho (Univ. of the Pacific, sophomore), Portland Pickles

OF – Ben Parker (William & Mary, senior), Walla Walla Sweets

OF – Sam Stem (Gonzaga, sophomore), Corvallis Knights

OF – Aidan Espinoza (UCLA, freshman), Walla Walla Sweets

Util – Ethan Hedges (USC, soph), Corvallis Knights

DH – Dalton Mashore (Saint Mary’s, senior), Portland Pickles

SP – Halen Knoll (Edmonton Collegiate, senior), Edmonton Riverhawks

SP – Ryan Beitel (Univ. of British Columbia, senior), Bellingham Bells

SP – Riley Barrett (Arizona State, freshman), Edmonton Riverhawks

SP – Tucker Grote (Oklahoma Wesleyan, senior), Bend Elks

SP – Dylan Stewart (Pepperdine, sophomore), Ridgefield Raptors

RP – Sean Wiese (Arizona Christian, senior), Corvallis Knights

RP – Andrew Pinedo (Hope International, junior), Nanaimo NightOwls

RP – Logan MacNeil (Campbellsville, junior), Victoria HarbourCats

Second-Team All-WCL

C – Michael Easter (Azusa Pacific, junior), Nanaimo NightOwls

1B – Tyler Davis (Fresno State, junior), Victoria HarbourCats

2B – Roberto Núñez (Embry-Riddle, junior), Port Angeles Lefties

3B – Tyler Quinn (Utah, senior), Corvallis Knights

SS – Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga, sophomore), Victoria HarbourCats

OF – LeTrey McCollum (UCSB, junior), Cowlitz Black Bears

OF – Riley Paulino (U. of Pikeville, junior), Nanaimo NightOwls

OF – Andrew Valdez (Fresno Pacific, senior), Bellingham Bells

Util – Griffin Palfrey (Columbia, junior), Kelowna Falcons

SP – Blake Hammond (Northwest Nazarene, sophomore), Ridgefield Raptors

SP – Merit Jones (Utah, sophomore), Corvallis Knights

SP – Toby Haarer (Central Arizona, sophomore), Wenatchee AppleSox

SP – Sam Hall (Panola JC, sophomore), Kelowna Falcons

SP – Colby Scheuber (Grays Harbor College, sophomore), Port Angeles Lefties

RP – Davis Franklin (U. of Puget Sound, junior), Victoria HarbourCats

RP – Jadon Williamson (Lewis-Clark State, junior), Wenatchee AppleSox

RP – James Trimble (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, sophomore), Bellingham Bells

Honorable Mention All-WCL

Bellingham: Will Armbruester (Arizona State), Daniel Paret (Stetson), Will Franklin (Edmonds College), Carter Parcher (CSU-Bakersfield), Tomas Urbina (Incarnate Word)

Bend: Kellan Oakes (Oregon State)

Corvallis: Blake Avila (Grand Canyon), Ty Yukumoto (Pacific), Zach Johnson (Utah Valley), Nathan Marshall (Lane CC)

Cowlitz: Chris Brown (USC), Kai Francis (Gonzaga), Jase Schueller (Vanguard), Kyle Ethridge (Northwest Nazarene), Gavin Ludlow (Linfield)

Edmonton: Tom Poole (Dallas Baptist), Jonny McGill (British Columbia), Dallin Harrison (San Diego), Tommy Takayoshi (Fresno State), Matthew Ridsdale (U. of Alberta)

Kamloops: Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon)

Kelowna: Jonas Salk (Univ. of Portland), Troy Shepard (Spokane Falls CC) Koen van ‘t Klooster (Panola JC)

Nanaimo: Ethan Rivera (Cal State San Marcos), Elijah Ickes (Hawaii), Jakob Fleury (Skagit Valley College), Payton Robertson (Arizona Christian)

Port Angeles: CJ Lewis (Jackson State)

Portland: Naighel Calderon (Hawaii)

Ridgefield: Justin Stransky (Fresno State), Trent Prokes (Cumberland), Charlie Royle (Cal Poly)

Springfield: John Over (Linfield)

Victoria: Dallas Macias (Oregon State), Nick Dumesnil (Cal Baptist), Jack Seward (Central Arizona), Jack Johnson (Baylor), Russell Young (British Columbia), Michael Crossland (UC San Diego)

Walla Walla: Kennedy Hara (Colorado Mesa). Payton Knowles (Gonzaga), Zach Hangas (Ottawa)

Wenatchee: Ryan Martinez (Univ. of the Pacific), Evan Canfield (Edmonds College), Brandham Ponce (Washington State), Michael Cunneely (Gonzaga)

Yakima Valley: Zack Blaszak (Montana State-Billings), Jackson Betancourt (Montana State-Billings), Tommy Eisenstat (Gonzaga)