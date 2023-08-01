Wenatchee High Graduate To Sing National Anthem At Mariners Game

Wenatchee High School graduate Violet Madson will sing the national anthem before the Mariners game tonight in Seattle.

Madsen previously sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the floor of the state Senate in March at the invitation of East Wenatchee Senator Brad Hawkins.

"When I had heard Violet sing the anthem at a previous event in the district, I said to her family, we got to get her to the Senate," Hawkins said.

National Anthem Singer Violet Madson - Mar. 8, 2023 Source: WashingtonSRC loading...

In addition, Madsen took 1st place in the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Young Musician Competition earlier this year.

She joined the WVSO in a concert performance of Antonia’s aria “Elle a fui, la tourterelle” from The Tales of Hoffmann.

Madson is no stranger to performing before audiences. She's been doing it since she was five years old.

"It's just something that's so natural to me. And I would never have expected anything to come from it," Madson said.

Just days ago, she sang the Canadian National Anthem at the Wenatchee AppleSox game.

Madsen will sing the National Anthem before tonight's 6:40pm start time for the Mariners game against the Boston Red Sox.