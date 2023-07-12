Joel Norman AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox opened up their six-game road trip with a 12-8 win over the Nanaimo Night Owls on Tuesday night at Serauxmen Stadium.

Wenatchee (23-8) earned its fourth consecutive win and snapped Nanaimo’s six-game winning streak. The AppleSox finished one run shy of matching their single-game high for the summer.

Trent Liolios (1-0) earned his first victory in his first appearance on the mound in West Coast League action. Liolios had previously tossed 7.1 scoreless innings in three non-league outings. The incoming sophomore tossed 3.2 innings, struck out six and did not allow any runs until two scored off him in the eighth, his final inning on the bump.

Carson Ohland went 4-for-4 with a walk to record his third consecutive multi-hit game and his first four-hit game of the summer. He is batting .667 (8-for-12) in his last three games.

Ohland delivered the biggest blow of the AppleSox’ seven-run fifth inning, doubling in the final two runs of the inning. Wenatchee trailed 1-0 heading into the inning before sending 11 men to the plate. Each of the first six hitters reached base before an out was recorded. The AppleSox nearly drew as many walks (three) as they collected hits (four). Two different free passes with the bases loaded plated runs while a passed ball and a ground scored two others. Brandham Ponce drove in the other run with an RBI single.

The AppleSox gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth but responded with another big inning later, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. MJ Sweeney doubled in a run before Josh Williams plated two more on an RBI double of his own. An RBI groundout plated the final run of the frame and then a sacrifice fly in the ninth scored Wenatchee’s last run of the night.

Get our free mobile app

The AppleSox face the NightOwls again on Wednesday night and with an opportunity to match last season’s total if to win their ninth series of the summer.