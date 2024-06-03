The Salvation Army needs donations for their food pantry in Wenatchee and AppleSox fans can support a food drive at the Wenatchee game tonight at Paul Thomas Sr. Statdium on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College.

Fans bringing a non-perishable food item or cash or check donation made out to Salvation Army can exchange it for tickets to the AppleSox game vs. Redmond.

Gates open at 5:30pm and the 1st pitch is at 6:35pm

Monday, June 3rd is Townsquare Media Night with the Wenatchee AppleSox. Staff from all Townsquare Media will be at the front gates of the ballpark to help take donations for Salvation Army.

Aly from KW3 will sing the National Anthem and Dave Bernstein from NewsRadio 560KPQ will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The AppleSox opened the season with a sweep of the Port Angeles Lefties this weekend at home and are 3-0

