Joel Norman Wenatchee AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox picked up their ninth series victory of the summer with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night at Serauxmen Stadium.

Josh Williams hit his first two home runs of the summer in his first two at-bats to drive in four-of-five runs. His 4-RBI night was the AppleSox first multi-homer game since June 27, 2018 when Cory Meyer hit two grand slams. (see highlight video below)

Samuel Round (1-0) tossed a season-high six innings in his second start of the summer. He only allowed one run on four hits, three walks and five strikeouts in his fourth game of the summer.

Wenatchee (24-8) recorded its third different five-game winning streak of the summer to win its ninth series, matching last summer’s total. The AppleSox hold the best overall record in the West Coast League.

Mason Strong plated Wenatchee’s first run of the summer with a double two batters into the first inning to extend his hitting streak to six games after Frankie Carney’s single to lead off the game. Williams followed with a home run before launching his second of the game after a Carney walk in the third inning.

Get our free mobile app

Evan Canfield surrendered one run over the final three innings to earn his second save of the summer and third in two seasons with the AppleSox.

The AppleSox look to earn their fifth sweep of the summer on Thursday as they face the NightOwls in Nanaimo.