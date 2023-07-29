Wenatchee AppleSox Win in 13 Innings

Joel Norman AppleSox Media

Carson Ohland delivered a walkoff RBI infield single in the bottom of the 13th to give the Wenatchee AppleSox a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Riverhawks on Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (33-13, 14-5 second half) trailed three different times but rallied to tie the game in each instance. Andrew Monson (2-1) tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the victory.

The AppleSox remain a game-and-a-half ahead of Victoria for second place in the North Division in the second half. The HarbourCats shut out the Kelowna Falcons, 5-0, Friday night. If the season ended today then the AppleSox would host Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 against the HarbourCats in the best-of-three North Division Series.

Ohland capped a two-out rally in the bottom of the 13th with an infield chopper to the left side. Wenatchee drew three consecutive walks after opening up the inning with consecutive outs. The AppleSox are now 4-0 in extra innings and have recorded five walkoffs this summer.

Wenatchee surrendered the game’s first two runs when four consecutive hitters reached base with two outs in the first inning. The AppleSox even the game up on back-to-back RBI doubles by Reeve Boyd and Cam Hoiland in the fourth. That tie wouldn’t last a half inning as the Riverhawks strung together three singles in the inning to take a 3-2 lead.

The AppleSox were down to their final three outs two different times but answered in both instances. First, they loaded up the bases n a leadoff single and back-to-back bunt attempts that were misplayed in the bottom of the ninth. Reeve Boyd his a sacrifice fly to force extras. Easton Amundson delivered an opposite field single in the bottom of the 10th to again force another inning.

Monson entered with a runner at second and one out in the top of the 10th after Michael Cunneely had fired 4.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Monson walked each of the first three hitters of the inning but struck out the final two batters to limit the damage and begin a stretch where he retired the final 11 hitters that he faced in order. That included a stretch where Monson struck out the side in the 12th.

The AppleSox host the Riverhawks Saturday night. It’s the annual trip to Hawaii giveaway game where all fans who attend are eligible to win the trip sponsored by Sunny FM and Journey Travel & Tours. Saturday’s game is presented by Worx and begins at 6:35.