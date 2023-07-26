Joel Norman AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox set a new franchise record in their 5-1 win over the Bellingham Bells on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The AppleSox earned their 12th consecutive home victory in league play to break the previous record of 11 games in 2019. Tuesday’s win was also their seventh consecutive overall, setting a new high for the 2023 season.

Wenatchee (32-11, 13-3 second half) has the best overall record in the WCL, remain in first place in the North in the second half and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory on Wednesday night.

Evan Canfield (3-0) entered with two outs in the fourth inning and recorded each of the final 16 outs consecutively to close out the game. He dropped his ERA to 1.73 and struck out three in 5.1 innings.

The AppleSox scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning on four consecutive hits to strike first. Nick Putnam hit a high popup into shallow right field that dropped in for a hit and Cooper Whitton followed with a single up the middle to plate the other run.

Putnam drove in another run in a three-run seventh inning. His RBI single plated Sebastian David and Carson Ohland following Ohland’s RBI single a batter prior. Ohland was off and running before the pitch and scored from first after David when the ball was bobbled in left field to give Wenatchee a four-run lead. Ohland had two hits in his first game since winning WCL Player Of The Week and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

The AppleSox go for the series victory on Wednesday night as they face the Bells again at 6:35. It’s a WINatchee Wednesday and every fan in attendance eligible to win free prizes.