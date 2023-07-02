Joel Norman AppleSox Media

Mason Strong singled in a pair of runs in the first inning but the Wenatchee AppleSox fell to the Edmonton Riverhawks, 11-2, on Saturday night at RE/MAX Field.

The AppleSox scored first but suffered their second road loss of the season in 10 road games. The Riverhawks scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added three runs in the eighth to even up the weekend series.

Saturday’s loss marked the first time this season in the second game of a three-game series. The AppleSox were previously 7-0 in the middle game of a series.

UP NEXT!

Wenatchee looks to win its eighth series on Sunday when it faces Edmonton at 12:05 p.m. Gonzaga commit Sam Round makes his first start of the summer as the AppleSox look to improve to 3-1 in rubber matches.

The AppleSox are back home on Monday, July 3rd to host the DubSea Fish Sticks at 7:05pm Start your Independence Day celebrations with the AppleSox with a fireworks show in the outfield after the game. (note the later start time)