Wenatchee YMCA Holding Second-Annual Monster Dash

The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is hosting its second annual Monster Dash next weekend.

The Dash includes a five-kilometer fun run for adults and a Little Goblin Run or walk of one mile for kids.

YMCA executive director, Dorry Foster, says last year's first-ever Dash was smash hit.

"Last year we did a Monster Dash and everybody arrived in costume. I think we had over two-hundred runners and participants. It was just an amazing day of family, friends, and stewardship. It was really great!"

Foster says proceeds from the Dash and Run all go to support numerous programs at The Y.

"It's a small fundraiser for us to help subsidize our youth programs and scholarships. So it allows us to continue things like our free teen center memberships to every middle school student in the Valley. It also helps us subsidize our gang prevention measures with the local school districts."

Participants are encouraged to dress in a Halloween costume for the event, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.

Registration fees range from $10 to $30 for ages 5 and up with kids 4 and under free.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

