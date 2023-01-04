Annual Bundle Up Youth Sports Fair Returning to Pybus

The Wenatchee Valley Parks & Recreation Department is holding its annual Bundle Up Festival and Youth Sports & Activities Fair later this month at Pybus Public Market.

Recreation Coordinator Sarah Fitzgerald says the event will feature plenty of things to see and do both inside and outside Pybus.

"We'll have booths set up that will be giving out information about everything from karate to dance to gymnastics to baseball to soccer and more. The Wenatchee Youth Circus always joins us and does some performing. And outside we'll have a bonfire, hay rides, a petting zoo, crafts, and more."

The fair will also include 5K and 1K Fun Runs that Fitzgerald says will benefit youth sports and activities in the Wenatchee Valley.

"The event actually benefits the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation, which exists solely to provide scholarships for youths who are living at or below an eligibility level to receive scholarships that can be used to take part in the sports and activities we'll be showcasing at the fair."

The fair is being held Saturday, January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the Wenatchee Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Services Department at 509-888-3284 or email candre@wenatcheewa.gov. And to register for the Fun Run click here.