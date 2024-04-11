Sustainable NCW Holding Earth Day Fair at Pybus Public Market

Sustainable NCW is holding its annual Earth Day Fair at Pybus Public Market this Saturday.

The nonprofit says it'll have a lot of new partners on hand to teach and share information about environmental and social sustainability.

One new addition is an e-waste recycling booth, where people can drop off old computers and small devices to be recycled.

Link Transit will also be at the fair to show off its electric buses. Sustainable NCW says residential electric vehicles will also be on display.

The nonprofit says the booths at the fair will offer the opportunity to learn more about things like low-carbon diets.

The silent auction goes to benefit the work of Sustainable NCW. It'll have sustainable items and experiences, and even a sustainable pet owner basket.

The nonprofit says the event will bring together more than 40 different organizations, clubs, and businesses that are “boots on the ground” in leading the way to a sustainable future.

The list of experiences includes all things recycling, composting, gardening, nature and water conservation, trail accessibility, bicycling, sustainable and organic products, upcycled crafts, birding and electric vehicles

The Earth Day Fair takes place Saturday between 10 am and 2 pm in the Pybus Public Market event room and terrace.

The official Earth Day itself is always held on April 22, which is on a Monday this year.