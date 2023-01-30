Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog.

They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market.

Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south end of town by an unknown suspect.

Officers are asking anybody who has seen Trixy, or knows who has her to call Rivercom, the Wenatchee PD, or the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Police say the dog is valued at $5,000