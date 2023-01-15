Empty Bowls Returning to Pybus Public Market

Both amateur and professional artists are invited to create their own bowl during the Empty Bowls painting events starting on Friday.

The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is hosting their annual Empty Bowls campaign at Pybus Public Market on Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees will receive a ceramic bowl that they can paint, glaze, and customize to their liking. Afterwards, volunteers will send the bowls off to be fired in a kiln.

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots campaign geared towards fighting food insecurity, with the empty bowls representing world hunger.

Americorps volunteer Roberta Rickards says proceeds will go towards the North Central Washington Food Distribution Center, which is the main source for food banks within the Wenatchee Valley region.

Guests can pick up their finished bowls at the Empty Bowls Soup Dinner, which is set to take place in Wenatchee High School sometime in April.

Bowls cost $15 each, or $55 for a total of four bowls. Guests can buy their bowls either at the event or online.