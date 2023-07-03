Latest Fundraiser Kicks Off For New Chelan Community Center

A fundraiser to help finish the Lake Chelan Community Center is now underway.

The effort, which kicked off on July 1, is being spearheaded by the Seven Acres Foundation and seeks to raise $250,000 by September 30.

The foundation's Maribel Cruz says the money is needed for a variety of items at the new 46,000-square-foot facility.

"Some of those things are really fundamental pieces like furnishings, finishing the gymnasium, completion of the parking lot, some retaining walls that still need to be built around the site, and some landscaping."

The center has received nearly $18 million in contributions since the project was launched five years ago this month, and Cruz says the money has come from a variety of sources.

"We've had kind of equal parts donated from various foundations, government agencies, and from the local community. So this latest $250,000 we're hoping comes from some of our local businesses and community members who will be directly served by the community center."

Cruz says the community center's first phase of construction is roughly 70% complete.

Once finished, the community center will feature a coffee shop; conference room; events space; kitchen; playroom; private offices and workspace; and a gymnasium with courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

Cruz says the foundation is hopeful to have the center open by this fall.