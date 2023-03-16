The Women's Service League (WSL) is ready to open the doors on Friday, March 17th for the 2023 edition of "My Girlfriend's Closet" this weekend in Wenatchee.

The event has not been held since 2021 because of the pandemic according to Cori Bautista, spokesperson for the organization.

"We're very excited to actually be at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee at the north end of the mall. So you're just going to the mall and you're shopping."

The event is a major fundraiser for Women's Service League of North Central Washington. Bautista said the 2021 event raised $75,000 which the organization distributes to other community non-profit organizations with a shared vision of helping individuals, particularly women and children. The funds supported almost 20 agencies and groups in 2022 and WSL directed additional funds for 5 scholarships.

My Girlfriend's Closet (MGC) is set up like a retail shopping experience with new and gently used women's clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories that are collected over the year through donations to Women's Service League.

Some items are brand new with original tags and have been donated by retailers.

Bautista says MGC has grown from humble beginnings about 12 years ago and will occupy a 10,000 square foot space this Friday through Sunday

HOURS:

Friday 10am - 8pm

Saturday 10am - 8pm

Sunday 11am - 4pm

Clothing racks ready to browse/WSL of NCW Clothing racks ready to browse/WSL of NCW loading...