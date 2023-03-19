Loved Ones Create GoFundMe Campaign for Yakima Family Killed in I-90 Crash

Those close to the Yakima family involved in a fatal semi truck collision on I-90 have created a GoFundMe campaign.

A family of five experienced tragedy after colliding with a semi truck head-on on eastbound I-90 Thursday.

Those involved were 40-year-old Justin Poole, his 36-year-old wife Nicole Poole, their 10-year-old daughter Chelsea Poole, their six-year-old son Maddox, and Nicole’s 27-year-old cousin Michaela Buckholt.

“They're both some of the kindest, most caring people you could ever meet,” wrote campaign organizers JoeyLynne Stanelle Perry and Sandra McLoud.

Justin Poole, Chelsea Poole, and Michaela Buckholt tragically lost their lives that day.

Nicole Poole was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital for her injuries, while her six-year-old son, Maddox, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was later intubated and had to undergo brain surgery.

Organizers are asking for donations to help fund funeral expenses and medical bills.

You can learn more about this GoFundMe campaign here.