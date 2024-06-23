A third-alarm brushfire is underway.

At 4:30 p.m. local time, a brushfire was observed in the 2500 block of Number 2 Canyon Road, which is situated above Wenatchee.

Currently the fire is estimated at 25 acres. The exact cause is unknown.

Details are still scarce, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire spokeswoman Kay McKellar.

Air support has been enlisted. The fire will require a multi-agency response.

"The apparatus is responding and getting in place," McKellar says. "They have helicopter support coming out of Yakima - three helos are coming. It's just about getting everybody staged."

"They've called for traffic control. We're trying to encourage people to stay out of the area to make it easier for the apparatus to respond - that's also for the safety of civilians."

Level 3 evacuations are in place for area residents, including the entirety of Kings Court - also the area between Milepost 1.5 and Castle Heights Road.

This is a developing story.