Two Dead In Head-On Collision Near Ephrata

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reports the wreck occurred just before 4 a.m. at the junction of State Routes 17 and 282 (SR-282) south of Ephrata when an eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle head on.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says it's still undetermined what caused the collision but the impact killed the drivers and lone occupants of both vehicles.

"It's very early to say much more than what we have but unfortunately two people did lose their lives."

Get our free mobile app

The names of the deceased have yet to be released but are known to be a 25-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, both from Moses Lake.

Weber says the fatal crash also snarled traffic on both highways for a time.

"Both vehicles came to rest blocking the roadway. State Route 17 was closed for a couple of hours, while SR-282 was closed for about four or five hours."

Weber says it has yet to be determined if alcohol and/or drug impairment played a role in the accident.