Zebras Get Loose From Truck On I-90 Sunday Afternoon

Zebras Get Loose From Truck On I-90 Sunday Afternoon

Washington State Patrol photo of zebras loose near Snoqualmie Pass 4-28-24

Drivers in North Bend were doing double-takes when they saw zebras on the loose Sunday afternoon.  

Washington State Patrol photo of zebras loose near Snoqualmie Pass 4-28-24
loading...

A truck hauling four privately owned zebras stopped near exit 32 on I-90 to secure the trailer when the zebras got free.  

Troopers reported several people from the community came together to help corral the animals.  

They were contained in a nearby fenced area until they could be captured and returned to the trailer. 

Washington State Patrol photo 2 of zebras loose near Snoqualmie Pass 4-28-24
loading...

One Zebra was reported to still be on the loose late last evening. 

A posting on X by the Washington Department of Transportation read, "Hey zebras! The wildlife crossings are about 30 miles east of you." 

State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X, "This is a first for me" and called the event 'Crazy." 

The truck was reportedly hauling the zebras to Montana. 

11 exotic pets that are legal to own in Washington State

While Washington State law is pretty clear on what you can't own, it's not very clear on what you can own. So if you're looking to add an exotic animal to your family, here are eleven options to consider.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Filed Under: i-90, north bend, washington state patrol, wsdot, zebras
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ