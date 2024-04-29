Zebras Get Loose From Truck On I-90 Sunday Afternoon
Drivers in North Bend were doing double-takes when they saw zebras on the loose Sunday afternoon.
A truck hauling four privately owned zebras stopped near exit 32 on I-90 to secure the trailer when the zebras got free.
Troopers reported several people from the community came together to help corral the animals.
They were contained in a nearby fenced area until they could be captured and returned to the trailer.
One Zebra was reported to still be on the loose late last evening.
A posting on X by the Washington Department of Transportation read, "Hey zebras! The wildlife crossings are about 30 miles east of you."
State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X, "This is a first for me" and called the event 'Crazy."
The truck was reportedly hauling the zebras to Montana.
