Wenatchee Man Involved In U.S. 2 Crash With Motorcyclist

A 58-year-old motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash with a car on U.S. Hwy 2 Saturday afternoon west of Leavenworth.

Washington State Patrol troopers say Steven Kowalczik of Kent emerged from a private road and headed westbound in the eastbound lanes before his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car driven by 36-year-old Steven Perez of Wenatchee.

Kowalczik was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries. Perez was not injured.

The crash took place about 10 miles northwest of Leavenworth with traffic reduced to a single lane for a couple of hours.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were involved and Perez could face vehicular assault charges as a result.

Kowalczik was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was riding a 2015 Triumph Tiger motorcycle. Perez was driving a 2000 Honda Accord.

The crash took place at about 4:15 pm Saturday.