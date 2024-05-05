Fourth Zebra Captured Five Days After I-90 Escape From Trailer

The fourth zebra that got loose from a trailer that had pulled over along I-90 a week ago is now in captivity.

Regional Animal Services of King County says the zebra known as Sugar or "Shug" was rescued in the Riverbend area near North Bend on Friday just after 7 pm.

The animal shelter says it took three hours to round up the zebra and get it into a trailer.

Animal control personnel briefly examined the zebra before taking it to an undisclosed location and said it was in reasonably good health after wandering through the woods for nearly a week.

A truck hauling the four privately owned zebras on route to Montana stopped near exit 32 on I-90 to secure the trailer on Sunday, April 28 when the zebras got free.

Troopers reported several people from the community came together to help corral three of the animals.

They were contained in a nearby fenced area until they could be captured and returned to the trailer.

Washington State Patrol photo of zebras loose near Snoqualmie Pass 4-28-24

Regional Animal Services of King County says an investigation into the escape and capture of the four zebras is underway and may take several weeks to complete. Citations and fines against the owner are possible.

The animal shelter says it's not known if the owner has arranged for a full veterinary examination of the fourth zebra.

Regional Animal Services says the owner has been in contact with them and is working with people in Washington state to house the zebra until it can be taken to Montana.

The shelter says the zebra's current location is being withheld out of concern for privacy and the animal's health.