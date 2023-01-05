Friends of Ukraine Refugees Host Silent Auction at Pybus Market

Friends of Ukraine Refugees is launching their fundraising campaign on Friday, which is expected to be one of many fundraising events that will span across the next few months.

This fundraiser will be held at Pybus Public Market on Jan. 6, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friends of Ukraine Refugees is a Wenatchee-based nonprofit that helps financially support several Ukrainian families in Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties.

Secretary for the Friends of Ukraine Refugees, Keith Madsen, said they are hoping to reach their fundraising goal of $1 million, which will be used for rental assistance, basic living costs, and legal counsel for the immigration process.

Attendees can come enjoy traditional Ukrainian music, participate in a dessert dash, win door prizes, or attend the silent auction.

The nonprofit is auctioning off four tickets to a Mariners game, four tickets to Paw Patrol Live at Town Toyota Center, a dinner for four at Ludwig’s Restaurant in Leavenworth, tickets to the Leavenworth Summer Theater, tickets to the Leavenworth Reindeer farm, handcrafted Ukrainian toys and various gift baskets.

For more information about this fundraiser, visit the Friends of Ukraine Refugees website here.