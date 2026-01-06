Annual Bundle Up Fest & Sports Fair Returning To Pybus Market

The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will host its annual Bundle Up Fest - Youth Sports & Activities Fair at Pybus Public Market later this month.

Once again the event will feature a wide array of activities for people of all ages, including hay rides; a petting zoo, kids carnival; and arts-and-crafts.

This year's event will also feature 22 local sports and activities organizations offering more information about their services.

Get our free mobile app

"We'll have information on everything from dance to soccer to flag football, lacrosse, and baseball," says Parks & Rec spokesperson, Caryl Andre. "Pretty much anything that your kids might want to participate in, come to the Fair and you can find out more about it and maybe even get signed up."

Andre adds that event-goers can also sign up to participate in a family-friendly 5k fun run, and says there'll be a variety of vendors and even a bonfire where folks can gather to stay warm with a hot cup of cocoa and a s'more.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, you can see the Wenatchee Parks & Rec Department Facebook page or call 509-888-3284.