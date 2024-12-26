The WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program is hosting a string of free gardening courses, dubbed "Productive Winter: A Garden Planning Series," at Wenatchee's Pybus Public Market in January and early February.

The classes will be held in the market's Board Room, accessible via its own entrance on the southeast corner of the property. Classes invariably start at 10 a.m. and last 45 minutes to an hour. Registration is appreciated but not required.

These classes aim to help gardeners prepare for the upcoming season - empirical data will be utilized, but so will anecdotal experience.

Get our free mobile app

Topics include sustainable garden planning (this class will be taught on Jan. 11), eco-friendly landscaping (Jan. 25), vegetable garden resiliency (Feb. 1) and the basics of vegetable gardening (Feb. 8).

Each session offers practical advice on design, fire-resistant landscaping, raised-bed gardening and plant care.

Click here, here, here and here for registration info.