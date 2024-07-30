First Wenatchee Area Purple Heart Ceremony Coming To Pybus Market

The public is invited to a ceremony to honor Purple Heart recipients from Chelan and Douglas counties, which will be held at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee next Wednesday, August 7.

It'll feature local elected office holders with Chelan and Douglas counties and the cities of East Wenatchee and Wenatchee, who will read a proclamation, declaring each area a Purple Heart City or County.

The signed proclamations will then be given to Purple Heart recipients who attend.

There'll also be a Presentation of Colors by Wenatchee Valley VFW Post 3617 and American Legion Post 10.

In addition, there'll be a variety of agencies that serve veterans on hand.

The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded to individuals wounded or killed while serving with the U.S. military.

It has honored people who served on or after April 5, 1917. It's the oldest military award still given to U.S. military members and was originally known as the Badge of Military Merit.

The Purple Heart ceremony is being organized by the Chelan County Veterans Program.

Chelan County veterans services officer John Tamngin says he wants the gathering to leave a lasting impression on the community.

“We’re not only excited for the ceremony on Aug. 7 but also for the efforts that will follow, showing that our region supports its veterans and especially Purple Heart recipients and their families,” Tamngin said. “It’s the least we can do for people who have sacrificed so much.”

According to a release from the Chelan County government, a Purple Heart City or County is one that officially recognizes recipients of the Purple Heart. Each city or county will then notify the Purple Heart Trail organization so the communities can be listed on their websites. Local road signs can also be installed, marking the designation.

The local Purple Heart ceremony comes years after the state legislature passed a bill recognizing August 7 as a day to pay tribute to those who hold the distinction of having been awarded the Purple Heart.

Tamngin said he wants the event to be ongoing. “We plan to make this an annual community event, honoring those people who have sacrificed their own well-being for the cause of freedom and democracy,” said Tamngin.

The Purple Heart ceremony will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St. in Wenatchee.