Wenatchee Valley College is hosting a free screening of the documentary Common Ground.

The film chronicles the exploits of environmental activists. These activists - including A-listers like Woody Harrelson, Rosario Dawson and Donald Glover - favor a "regenerative" agriculture model that prioritizes soil health. (Regenerative agriculture also redounds to the benefit of Black and Indigenous farmers.)

Dr. Joan Qazi teaches geography at the college. She says regenerative agriculture works to reduce carbon emissions; it's effectively a natural form of carbon capture.

"When we have healthier soils," Qazi says, "when we're engaged in practices like no-till or crop rotation, or building the organic matter in the soil, or food waste composting, the soils themselves can actually absorb carbon from the atmosphere and hold it in the microbial system - the microbes and the root systems and other things."

"It's just one more way we can quote-unquote 'sequester' carbon in the atmosphere."

Are emissions highest in the American agriculture sector, or discernibly higher than elsewhere? Common Ground doesn't answer that, Qazi says.

"But [the film] does say that industrialized agriculture - especially with these practices that lead to more soil erosion, that have a lot of chemical inputs - will contribute more in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. Because they use a lot of high-emitting equipment if they're doing that kind of tilling. They also don't have the benefit of capturing as much carbon in the soils."

The screening will be held in the Van Tassell Center lounge at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10/24. Afterward is a panel discussion.